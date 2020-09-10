Slow Pulp Share New Single "At It Again"

Chicago indie-rock band Slow Pulp dropped their new song “At It Again” today. This is the third release from their upcoming debut album Moveys (out Oct. 9 via Winspear). Slow Pulp self-produced each song on the record.

“At It Again” kickstarts with a quick-paced guitar, implementing a heavier sound compared to their previous two singles. Lead singer Emily Massey immediately draws listeners in on the opening line “Oh come on, please take it back,” with her surf-punk vocal style.

“I had been staying at my parents quarantined away from my regular life and my regular people and I was doing a terrible job taking care of myself,” Massey said. “I was finding it very difficult to muster up any type of energy or motivation to work on the record. I had been in positions in the past where my mental health had gotten the best of me and I couldn’t seem to finish anything that I started. I felt like I had reverted back to a place that I had worked so hard to get out of, and I felt like somehow everyone knew. Back on my bullshit in a completely novel situation.”

Slow Pulp also shared a music video for “At It Again,” with the band jamming out together on a beach as the sun sets. The band also tumbles around in the sand before picking themselves up, seemingly a metaphor for Massey’s meaning behind the song.

Listen to Slow Pulp’s new song “At It Again” below or on your streamer of choice here. Keep scrolling to watch the band’s 2018 Daytrotter session.