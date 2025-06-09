Funk Legend Sly Stone Dead at 82

Sly Stone, the funk singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist responsible for founding the Family Stone, has passed away from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) at the age of 82, per a statement from his family. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone,” the announcement read. “After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family. While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come.”

Born in Denton on March 15, 1943 and raised in North Bay town of Vallejo, California, Stone was a part of a family that followed the Church of God in Christ (COGIC). His parents were pro-music, and he and his three siblings formed the “Stewart Four,” singing gospel songs at church and recording a 78 RPM single in 1956. Stone was a musical prodigy, playing the guitar, bass, and drums at an expert level before his teen years. In the mid-1960s, he was a DJ for the soul radio station KSOL in San Francisco and later became a producer for Autumn Records, working with bands like the Mojo Men and the Great Society. Before his own career took off, Stone was a session man for the likes of Dionne Warwick, Marvin Gaye, Bobby Freeman, and the Righteous Brothers.

Sly’s work with Larry Graham and his siblings Freddie and Rose in the Family Stone transformed the funk genre, leading to one of the greatest albums of the 1970s (There’s a Riot Goin’ On) and an all-time, rock and roll-defining #1 single (“Everyday People”). The band would go on to produce two more chart-toppers, including “Family Affair” in 1971. As Joel Selvin aptly wrote: “There are two types of Black music: Black music before Sly Stone, and Black music after Sly Stone.” In 2024, we ranked There’s a Riot Goin’ On as the 157th greatest album of all time. Sly and the Family Stone were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.