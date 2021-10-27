Snail Mail Shares New Single, “Madonna”

Lindsey Jordan’s Snail Mail has teased fans over the past two months with singles from her tremendously anticipated album Valentine, and now she’s shared another, “Madonna.” Valentine is out Nov. 5 via Matador.

Three years after her 2018 debut album Lush, which Paste adored enough to place on that year’s best albums and songs lists, Valentine has already shown tremendous potential. Following recently released “Ben Franklin” and the album’s title track, “Madonna” showcases Jordan’s increasing maturity and always-clever lyrics as she whispers and snarls at the realization that love cannot exist between a person and the concept of a person.

Along with the single, Jordan shared a live performance video of “Madonna,” performed at The Armour-Stiner Octagon House.

Upon the release of Valentine, Snail Mail will embark on a world tour, beginning in North America, before traveling to the U.K. and Europe throughout 2021 and 2022.

Watch the live performance of “Madonna” below, and find further information on Snail Mail’s tour further down. You can preorder Valentine here.

Snail Mail Tour Dates:

November

27 – Richmond VA @ The National*

28 – Charlotte NC @ Neighborhood Theatre*

30 – Orlando FL @ The Beacham Theater*

December

01 – Tampa FL @ The Ritz Ybor*

03 – Birmingham AL @ Saturn*

04 – Knoxville TN @ The Mill & Mine*

05 – Louisville KY @ Headliners Music Hall*

07 – Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall*

08 – Madison WI @ Majestic Theatre*

10 – St Louis MO @ The Pageant*

11 – Bloomington IL @ The Castle Theatre*

12 – Columbus OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre*

13 – Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre*

15 – Millvale PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre*

16 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place*

17 – Providence RI @ Fete Music Hall*

18 – Asbury Park NJ @ The Stone Pony*

19 – Norfolk VA @ The NorVa*

21 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore*

February

18 – Manchester UK @ Manchester Academy 2

20 – Glasgow UK @ QMU

22 – Bristol UK @ SWX

23 – London UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

25 – Paris FR @ Le Trabendo

26 – Lyon FR @ Epicerie Moderne

27 – Bologna IT @ Locomotiv

28 – Milan IT @ Magnolia

March

02 – Zürich CH @ Bogen F

03 – Munich DE @ Ampere

04 – Dresden DE @ Groovestation

06 – Copenhagen DK @ Loppen

07 – Gothenburg SE @ Oceanen

08 – Oslo NO @ Parkteatret

10 – Stockholm SE @ Slaktkyrkan

12 – Berlin DE @ Columbia Theater

13 – Hamburg DE @ Knust

14 – Brussels BE @ AB Ballroom

15 – Cologne DE @ Gebäude 9

16 – Amsterdam NL @ Paradiso Noord

April

05 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

06 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

07 – Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre#

08 – Boston MA @ Royale#

09 – Montreal QC @ Club Soda#

11 – Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre#

12 – Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre#

14 – Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre#

15 – Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue#

16 – Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall#

17 – Denver CO @ Ogden Theater#

20 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre^

21 – Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre^

22 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

23 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

24 – Oakland CA @ Fox Theater^

27 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium^

28 – San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park^

29 – Mesa AZ @ The Nile^

30 – Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf^

May

02 – Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater^

03 – Dallas TX @The Factory Studio^

05 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage^

06 – Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel^

07 – Carrboro NC @ Cat’s Cradle^

08 – Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville^

(* w/ Spencer & Hotline TNT)

(# w/ Joy Again)

)^ w/ The Goon Sax)