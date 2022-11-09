Snail Mail Announces Valentine Fest, Complete with Secret Indie Star Lineup

In a sort of love letter to her hometown, Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan has announced Snail Mail’s Valentine Fest, a five-day residency taking place in her hometown of Baltimore, at Ottobar. It is the indie rocker’s first time playing her hometown in almost five years, and will take place from Feb. 10-14, 2023. It had originally been planned for this year, but had to be canceled due to Jordan’s vocal cord surgery.

The festival will feature multiple bands every night, which Jordan explains to Variety, “We have some fucking insane bands on there, one of them I’m pretty sure is getting back together just for this. The idea was to have a new band that we are friends with and admire as the first opener, a legend as the second and then Snail Mail. So the lineup would be the future, the past and the present.” The announcement included a brightly drawn poster by Corrinne James, which contains clues as to who some of these bands might be. The lineup has yet to be announced, but listeners have plenty of opportunities to guess.

About the Ottobar, Jordan laughingly told Variety, “I punched a hole in the wall in the green room one time but it’s all patched up now. It feels like no matter where you’re at in your career, you play the Ottobar, it’s really homey and I love that place.” It will indeed be a lovefest to remember, as the lineup includes musicians Jordan has worked with before, and holds a lot of respect for. The fest comes after the 2021 release of her acclaimed album, Valentine.

Find Jordan’s touring schedule below, and keep an eye out for tickets to Valentine Fest, on sale this Friday.

Snail Mail Tour Dates:

November

11 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre w/ Turnstile – SOLD OUT

12 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center w/ Turnstile – SOLD OUT

14 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy w/ Turnstile

16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE w/ Turnstile – SOLD OUT

17 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom w/ Turnstile – SOLD OUT

19 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner w/ Turnstile – SOLD OUT

20 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner w/ Turnstile – SOLD OUT

21 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live w/ Turnstile

February 2023

10 – Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival, Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

11 – Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival, Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

12 – Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival, Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

13 – Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival, Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

14 – Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival, Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar