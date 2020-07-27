SOAK Unveils New Collaborative Single and Video

SOAK—the enchanting indie project of Bridie Monds-Watson—has released a new collaborative single, “I’m Alive” with Gemma Doherty of Saint Sister. The vulnerable slam poetry ballad comes with an evocative music video inspired by lockdown filmed by Ellius Grace.

Monds-Watson said of the track and video:

Ellius Grace reached out to me during the lockdown with this idea of creating an ‘antidote to anxiety’, with the concept centering around finding beauty in the mundane. I sat down in the up and down waves of isolation, when I let my brain go I started to write about how it feels to ‘wake up’ from a long depression. The relief when a tide starts to turn and things I’d given up on begin to seem possible again. Ellius asked Gemma Doherty to compose the soundtrack and she provided a gentle and gripping bed to speak over. I hope this piece can act as a reminder that it won’t always be like this.

Grace added:

‘I’m Alive’ is a short film about being mindful of the small joys and blessings around you. It’s about slowing down and taking stock of the things that often go unnoticed. It’s about the space you can create in your head when you’re feeling anxious or frustrated with life.

With this piece, I hope to create a calming experience and send a message of peace and strength in oneself. I hope to remind you of the beautiful experiences that anyone can have no matter their situation.

The attention to detail is evident in this deeply powerful track as well as in the video. The lyrics are a beautiful stream-of-consciousness—like a snapshot from our minds wandering during quarantine. The instrumentals are quiet and shimmering, and they drift slowly like clouds. It’s a full-body experience.

Watch the video below: