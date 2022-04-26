Pharrel Williams' Something in the Water Festival Shares 2022 Lineup

Pause the Pusha T album for a second, because there’s more Pharrell news for you to get excited over. After 2019’s inaugural Something in the Water Festival, unfortunately it was one of many events that had to take a break during the pandemic. It is back and better than ever in 2022. In addition the festival being moved from Virginia to Washington D.C., the lineup is bursting with talent, and they’re all going to be in one place on Juneteenth weekend, from June 17-19.

Just some of the talent set to perform include Pusha T, who just released his excellent new album It’s Almost Dry co-produced by Pharrell, Run the Jewels, Calvin Harris, Syd, Denzel Curry, Tyler, the Creator and more. There will also be Go-Go bands such as Backyard Band, Rare Essence and Sound of the City to celebrate the rich musical history of Washington D.C.

What started as a movement to get Pharrell’s home state of Virginia to recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday has expanded into it becoming federally recognized by President Biden. Something in the Water aims to recognize and uplift the creativity and power of Black artists and their communities. Tickets for the festival go on sale Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

Speaking further on the festival’s mission, founder Pharrell said:

SOMETHING IN THE WATER is a Black solution (LOVE) for a systemic issue, and this year we are taking our celebration to a higher platform – the nation’s Capital during Juneteenth Weekend. We want to show the world that there is SOMETHING IN THE WATER across the whole DMV and I want to continue to bring awareness to the greatness within these communities and invite large corporations to show up for the people. DC has always been a deep inspiration to me as a person and a musician. It is the land where Go- Go Music was birthed which has provided so much for our people. Our sponsors continue to go the extra mile to show that SOMETHING IN THE WATER is so much more than a festival. The goodwill we generate is a defining trait of who we are. We will always have the hottest artists, but to pair that energy with these brands showing up for the community is what makes this festival a vehicle for change.

Below, check out the lineup poster for Something in the Water and get complete information on the festival here.