Giveaway: Win Tickets to Sound Mind Mental Health Music Festival!

Paste is partnering with Sound Mind Live to give away a host of prizes ahead of the Sound Mind Mental Health Music Festival, a drive-in and livestreamed mini festival taking place in Southern California on May 20. One winner will receive a ticket to the festival, good for a car of up to five people in a prime location, valued at $250. Other prizes include Sound Mind merchandise and a year-long subscription to Qobuz, a high-resolution music streaming service.

Per a recent press release, “The 2021 Sound Mind Mental Health Music Festival brings together musicians, music lovers and forward-thinking organizations to build a supportive community around mental health.” All Time Low, Fitz & The Tantrums, Lovelytheband and Ian Sweet are just a few of the artists signed on to join in Sound Mind’s mission of destigmatizing mental health issues through the connections that live music events foster. Proceeds from the event, made possible through a partnership with AbbVie, will benefit countrywide affiliates of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which helps provide the community with free mental health programs for those in need.

Readers who want a chance to win can enter here. U.S. entries only. Contest runs Thursday, April 14, through Thursday, April 28, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET.

You can find more details about the Sound Mind Mental Health Music Festival here. Watch headliners Fitz & The Tantrums perform in the Paste offices in 2011 below.