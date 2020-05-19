SPICE (Featuring Members of Ceremony, Sabertooth Zombie) Unveil New Video and Single "All My Best Shit"

Bay Area emo supergroup SPICE have put out their second single “All My Best Shit,” along with a cinematic video. The track is a mesmerizing grunge-punk journey, albeit a short one. The band’s influences are clear, from Fugazi to Jesus and the Mary Chain to the Velvet Underground.

This follows the release of “First Feeling,” a glimmering indie rock anthem, also previewing the band’s forthcoming self-titled debut record. It’s produced by Sam Pura, whose impact is clear, as he’s worked with bands like Basement and Self Defense Family.

SPICE is Ceremony’s Ross Farrar (vocals), Sabertooth Zombie’s Cody Sullivan (bass), Ceremony’s Jake Casarotti (drums), Creative Adult’s Ian Simpson (guitar) and Victoria Skudlarek (violin). They used what they call “the power of groupthink” to create a full, all-encompassing world on the album, and it shows. The melodies are enveloping, and the atmosphere is rich; the songs feel carefully crafted.

The band’s debut album arrives July 17 via Dais Records, which you can preorder here. Check out the video for their new track below.