Sprain Announce New Album As Lost Through Collision, Unleash Lead Single

Los Angeles noise quartet Sprain announced their debut LP As Lost Through Collision, out on Sept. 4 on The Flenser. Today, they unleashed the killer lead single “Worship House.”

“Worship House” is a shoegaze-infused post-punk journey with clear influence from inventive ’90s acts like Splint. Still, the band find ways to stay distinct—their haunting instrumentals are mixed with explosive feedback and blood-chilling screams.

The album was engineered by Josiah Mazzaschi at The Cave (Built to Spill, The Jesus and Mary Chain) and mixed by Tim Green at Louder Studios (The Melvins, Lungfish, Jawbreaker).

Of their sound, the band says, “This record was a conscious effort to move beyond the initial style we experimented with on our last EP into something more unique—something more ‘us.’”

Immerse yourself in “Worship House” below, and preorder As Lost Through Collision here. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.



01. Slant

02. My Way Out

03. Worship House

04. Everything

05. Constant Hum