Stephen Malkmus Shares New Song, Reschedules Tour Dates

Today, Stephen Malkmus released “Juliefuckingette,” a nod to Shakespeare’s lovers and a b-side from the album he released earlier this year, Traditional Techniques. Malkmus also announced new dates for his rescheduled North American tour, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the new single, Malkmus sings over his 12-string acoustic guitar: “Abolish the fanfiction set / I don’t wanna clean up the logorrhea mess / It’s the last brand standing / You know you wanna kill it but you can’t kill that quite yet.”

Listen to “Juliefuckingette” below and stream Traditional Techniques here. Further down, see the full list of Stephen Malkmus’ new tour dates.

Stephen Malkmus Tour Dates:

March

2 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line Music Cafe

3 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall

4 – Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall

5 – Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners

6 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom

7 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West

9 – Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel

10 – Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle

11- Richmond, Va. @ The National

12 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

13 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

14 – New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

16 – Boston, Mass. @ Royale

17 – Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground

18 – Montreal, Q.C. @ L’Astral

19 – Toronto, Ont. @ Danforth Music Hall

20 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

21 – Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre

April

9 – Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

10 – Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room

11 – Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater

12 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

13 – Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater

14 – Austin, Texas @ The Mohawk

16 – El Paso, Texas @ Lowbrow Palace

17 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

18 – San Diego, Calif. @ Belly Up

19 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey

20 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The FIllmore

22 – Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom

23 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Imperial

24 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox