Stephen Malkmus Shares New Song, Reschedules Tour Dates

Today, Stephen Malkmus released “Juliefuckingette,” a nod to Shakespeare’s lovers and a b-side from the album he released earlier this year, Traditional Techniques. Malkmus also announced new dates for his rescheduled North American tour, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On the new single, Malkmus sings over his 12-string acoustic guitar: “Abolish the fanfiction set / I don’t wanna clean up the logorrhea mess / It’s the last brand standing / You know you wanna kill it but you can’t kill that quite yet.”
Listen to “Juliefuckingette” below and stream Traditional Techniques here. Further down, see the full list of Stephen Malkmus’ new tour dates.
Stephen Malkmus Tour Dates:
March
2 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line Music Cafe
3 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall
4 – Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall
5 – Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners
6 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom
7 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West
9 – Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel
10 – Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle
11- Richmond, Va. @ The National
12 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
13 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
14 – New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
16 – Boston, Mass. @ Royale
17 – Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground
18 – Montreal, Q.C. @ L’Astral
19 – Toronto, Ont. @ Danforth Music Hall
20 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom
21 – Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre
April
9 – Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre
10 – Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room
11 – Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater
12 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom
13 – Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater
14 – Austin, Texas @ The Mohawk
16 – El Paso, Texas @ Lowbrow Palace
17 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom
18 – San Diego, Calif. @ Belly Up
19 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey
20 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The FIllmore
22 – Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom
23 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Imperial
24 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox