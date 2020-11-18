Steve Earle & The Dukes Detail J.T., Share "Harlem River Blues"

After his son and frequent collaborator Justin Townes Earle’s tragic passing in August at age 38, veteran singer/songwriter Steve Earle revealed plans to honor “J.T.” by recording an album of his songs. Wednesday brought official word that Steve Earle & The Dukes will release J.T. digitally on Jan. 4, 2021—which would have marked Justin’s 39th trip around the sun—via New West Records, with a physical release to follow on March 19, 2021.

J.T. features 10 songs penned by its namesake, closing with a new Steve Earle original called “Last Words.” Our first preview of the LP arrives today, as well, in the form of Steve Earle & The Dukes’ (Chris Masterson on guitar; Eleanor Whitmore on fiddle and vocals; Ricky Ray Jackson on pedal steel, guitar and dobro; Brad Pemberton on drums and percussion; and Jeff Hill on acoustic and electric bass) rendition of “Harlem River Blues,” a standout track from Justin Townes Earle’s 2010 album of the same name. 100% of artist advances and royalties from J.T. will go into a trust for Etta St. James Earle, Justin and Jenn Earle’s three-year-old daughter.

“The record is called J.T. because Justin was never called anything else until he was nearly grown. Well, when he was little, I called him Cowboy,” Steve Earle explained in a statement. “For better or worse, right or wrong, I loved Justin Townes Earle more than anything else on this earth. That being said, I made this record, like every other record I’ve ever made … for me. It was the only way I knew to say goodbye.”

Listen to “Harlem River Blues” and revisit Steve Earle’s 2019 Paste Studio session below. You’ll find the details of J.T. further down.



01. I Don’t Care

02. Ain’t Glad I’m Leaving

03. Maria

04. Far Away In Another Town

05. They Killed John Henry

06. Turn Out My Lights

07. Lone Pine Hill

08. Champagne Corolla

09. The Saint Of Lost Causes

10. Harlem River Blues

11. Last Words