Happy Birthday, Steve Gunn! Hear His Gorgeous Daytrotter Session From 2014

Steve Gunn is one of today’s most meditative guitarists—each of his plucks feel like a gentle, loving nudge. The singer/songwriter celebrates his birthday today (April 20), so we’re sharing his gorgeous Daytrotter session from 2014. Gunn released three records that year—one with Mike Cooper, one with Mike Gangloff and one solo album titled Way Out Weather. In this four-track performance, Gunn plays three tracks from his 2013 album Time Off, plus “Wildwood” from Way Out Weather.

Read: Steve Gunn Steps Out of the Shadows on His New Album

Today, Gunn unveiled a covers EP via Matador Records titled Livin’ In Between, which follows his 2019 latest album The Unseen in Between and accompanying acoustic record Unseen Acoustic. The three-track release features renditions of Neil Young’s “Motion Pictures (For Carrie),” Michael Chapman’s “Among The Trees” and the Misfits’ “Astro Zombies.” Listen to the new EP here.

Listen to Gunn’s 2014 Daytrotter session below, and read our review of The Unseen in Between here.