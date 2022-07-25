Stevie Nicks Announces Second Leg of Fall Tour

Stevie Nicks has announced the second leg of her much-anticipated 2022 tour.

The former Fleetwood Mac frontwoman will be heading out for a series of dates starting in September with a few festival spots and support from Vanessa Carlton.

The 12 additional dates Nicks added will officially begin Monday, Sept. 19 at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and wrap up on Oct. 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

Tickets will be on sale Friday, July 29, at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased here.

Check out a full list of Nicks’ fall tour dates below, along with a 1983 performance from the Paste archives.

Stevie Nicks 2022 Tour Dates:

September

02-04 – Snowmass, CO @ JAS Aspen Snowmass *

08 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival *

10 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival *

13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival *

19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

22 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival *

30 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival *

October

03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

19 – Charleston, SC @ CreditOne Stadium

22 – Charlotte, NC @PNC Music Pavilion

25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

(* Festival Date)