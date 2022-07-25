Stevie Nicks Announces Second Leg of Fall Tour

Stevie Nicks has announced the second leg of her much-anticipated 2022 tour.
The former Fleetwood Mac frontwoman will be heading out for a series of dates starting in September with a few festival spots and support from Vanessa Carlton.
The 12 additional dates Nicks added will officially begin Monday, Sept. 19 at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and wrap up on Oct. 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.
Tickets will be on sale Friday, July 29, at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased here.
Check out a full list of Nicks’ fall tour dates below, along with a 1983 performance from the Paste archives.
Stevie Nicks 2022 Tour Dates:
September
02-04 – Snowmass, CO @ JAS Aspen Snowmass *
08 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival *
10 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival *
13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival *
19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
22 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre
24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival *
30 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival *
October
03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
19 – Charleston, SC @ CreditOne Stadium
22 – Charlotte, NC @PNC Music Pavilion
25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
(* Festival Date)