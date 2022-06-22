Strange Ranger Sign to Fire Talk, Share No Light In Heaven Reissue and New Song "Raver Explanation"

Today, (June 22) the New York-based band Strange Ranger announced they have officially signed to Fire Talk. To celebrate, they have reissued and expanded their 2021 mixtape, No Light in Heaven, which is streaming now and will be available on vinyl Oct. 21. Along with the news of their signing, the band released a new song, “Raver Explanation.”

A previously unreleased bonus track from No Light in Heaven, “Raver Explanation” sees the band at their most abstract and experimental. Fiona Woodman’s pitched-up vocals add an ethereal touch to the lustrous, synth-oriented arrangement. The somber gleam of the drum machine and her fixation with heaven add to the disconnect the song centers on, eventually leading to her being reassured, “This is real / This is real.” On “Raver Explanation,” Strange Ranger tap into a reality-adjacent realm, a glitch in the hologram or a break in the simulation, and the mechanical sheen the electronic elements bring makes the song feel like an AI fever dream.

In addition to the spectral video, the band announced a summer tour with Horse Jumper of Love that will kick off July 7 in Richmond.

Listen to “Raver Explanation” below, and see Strange Ranger’s 2019 Paste session, the details of No Light in Heaven and the band’s complete list of tour dates further down. You can stream the reissue here.

No Light in Heaven Tracklist:

01. In Hell

02. Stopping Threshold

03. Pass Me By

04. Raver Explanation

05. Needing You

06. Cheap Returns / Back to My Home

07. Tales of Romance

08. Demolished

09. Question 4 U

10. Get Right Up to the Mic

11. It’s You

No Light in Heaven Art:

Strange Ranger Tour Dates:

July

07 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel *

08 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

09 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern *

10 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

11 – Birmingham, AL @ The Hatch *

12 – New Orleans, LA @ Saturn Bar *

13 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves *

14 – Austin, TX @ The Parish *

16 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

19 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

21 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid *

22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *

23 – Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room *

24 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project *

26 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *

28 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

29 – Seattle, WA -@ Vera Project *

30 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux *

(* w/ Horse Jumper of Love)