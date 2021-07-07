Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine Announce Collaborative Album A Beginner’s Mind

Songwriters and Asthmatic Kitty labelmates Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine have announced a new collaborative album A Beginner’s Mind, due out Sept. 24. Beginning when the artists embarked on a songwriting retreat at a friend’s cabin in upstate New York, the project developed after the pair noticed their music reflecting the movies they’d watch daily to unwind. The result is an album inspired by classic films, leading to “less a “cinematic exegesis,” per a press release, and more a “rambling philosophical inquiry” that allows the songs to free-associate at will.”

The album itself is named after the Zen Buddhist concept of “shoshin,” which refers to the state of seeing and accepting the world around you openly, like a child. Stevens and De Augustine employed that mindset to write music without preconceived notions restricting the creative flow.

The pair have released “Reach Out” and “Olympus,” ahead of the album, both undeniably gorgeous and personal acoustic-based tracks from two songwriters renowned for their specialty in that field. Featuring lyrics that drift from the confessional to the divine, the artists sound centered, vulnerable and alive. “Reach Out” arrives with a video shot by the two artists, featuring their beloved dogs and edited by Jess Calleiro.

The video for "Reach Out" was shot by the two artists, featuring their beloved dogs and edited by Jess Calleiro. The cover art for A Beginner's Mind was designed by Daniel Anuum Jasper.

A Beginner’s Mind Album Art:

A Beginner’s Mind Tracklist:

01. Reach Out

02. Lady Macbeth In Chains

03. Back To Oz

04. The Pillar Of Souls

05. You Give Death A Bad Name

06. Beginner’s Mind

07. Olympus

08. Murder And Crime

09. (This Is) The Thing

10. It’s Your Own Body And Mind

11. Lost In The World

12. Fictional California

13. Cimmerian Shade

14. Lacrimae