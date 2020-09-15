Sufjan Stevens Shares Video for New Single "Sugar"

Sufjan Stevens has shared a new single “Sugar,” along with an accompanying music video. The track is taken from his forthcoming album The Ascension, which is scheduled to arrive on Sept. 25 via Asthmatic Kitty Records. The new song follows the release of “America,” a 12-minute electro-pop jam, and “Video Game.”

Stevens said of the latest single:

“Sugar” is ultimately about the desire for goodness and purity (and true sustenance). On the surface the song is just a string of clichés, but the message is imperative: now is the time to gather what is good and pure and valuable and make it your own, and share it with others. Feed your soul and speak new life into those around you. Give each other love, respect and sacrifice. Relinquish all the old habits, all the old ways of thinking and doing, all former practices—“business as usual”—and bring new life to the world. This is our calling.

The music video was directed by Ezra Hurwitz, choreographed by Kyle Abraham and stars Samantha Figgins, Raymond Pinto, Walter Russell III and Celeste Mason.

Watch the video for “Sugar” below.