Sylvan Esso Announce Fall Tour, Share "Numb" Music Video

Synth-pop duo Sylvan Esso has released their first video this year for “Numb,” off their 2020 album Free Love. Their latest project arrives with news that the band will be setting out on tour for the first time since 2019 this fall.

Sylvan Esso’s frontwoman, Amelia Meath, makes her directorial debut for the “Numb” video. Meath co-directed the dance-heavy project with the video’s choreographer, Jasmine Albuquerque. The video finds Meath framed by the talents of an L.A.-based dance troupe whose movements strike that peculiar balance between emotional, unsettling and infectiously fun that Sylvan Esso nail in their unique brand of pop. “I’ve always loved the pure dance videos of the TRL era and dreamed of making something that could live in that world,” said Meath in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Jasmine and everyone at MAAVEN who worked with me to bring this to life, it was such a joy and I can’t wait for y’all to see it.”

Sylvan Esso’s tour will kick off this September, beginning with the duo’s performance at Bonnaroo 2021. This year marks the Tennessee festival’s 20th anniversary, and the band will be hosting the festival’s hallmark Superjam—Bonnaroo’s iconic set full of special guests coming together to play around a certain theme or style.

Watch the music video for “Numb” below, and keep scrolling to check out Sylvan Esso’s fall tour dates, which feature support from Samia, Local Natives and Lido Pimienta. Tickets will be available for general on-sale on May 14 via the band’s website.

Sylvan Esso Tour Dates:

September

04 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *

07 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

09 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #

10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

11 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA *

13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center *

14 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *

16 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

17 – Austin, TX @ The Moody Amphitheater *

18 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

19 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

21 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre *

22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

23-26 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

October

26 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre %

27 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre %

29 – Madison, WI @ Sylvee %

30 – Madison, WI @ Sylvee %

31 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom %

November

02 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall %

03 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! %

05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE %

10 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall %

11 – Washington DC @ The Anthem %

13 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues %

14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues %

15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 %

16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 %

(* – Support from Samia)

(# Support from Local Natives & Samia)

(% – Support from Lido Pimienta)