SZA Surprise Releases Ctrl (Deluxe)

It’s been five years since SZA’s groundbreaking album Ctrl, which changed the current scape of R&B in such a short time. To commemorate the anniversary (and soothe fans anxious for new material), SZA shared a surprise deluxe edition of the album that includes six unreleased tracks and an alternate version of “Love Galore.”

Ctrl, described by Paste as “a genre-bending musical tapestry with elements of indie rock, R&B and hip-hop,” has never left the Billboard 200 chart since 2017, holding the record for the longest run of any Black female artist’s debut album. In addition to the new songs being added to Ctrl, SZA teased even more material coming to Soundcloud. SZA’s Soundcloud is still active, and she released “I Hate U” as an official single in late 2021 after it was unearthed and went viral on TikTok. Her highly anticipated sophomore album is reportedly coming soon according to a recent interview at the Grammys.

Below, listen to “Percolator” and keep scrolling to check out the full tracklist for Ctrl’s deluxe edition.

Ctrl (Deluxe) Tracklist:

01. Supermodel02. Love Galore ft. Travis Scott03. Doves In The Wind ft. Kendrick Lamar04. Drew Barrymore05. Prom06. The Weekend07. Go Gina08. Garden (Say It Like Dat)09. Broken Clocks10. Anything11. Wavy (Interlude) ft. James Fauntleroy12. Normal Girl13. Pretty Little Birds ft. Isaiah Rashad14. 20 Something

(New songs are in bold)