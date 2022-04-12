Tallies Announce New Album Patina, Share "Hearts Underground" Video

Toronto-based quintet Tallies have announced their second album, Patina, coming July 29 on Kanine Records (U.S.), Hand Drawn Dracula (Canada) and Bella Union (U.K./E.U.). Their latest single “Hearts Underground,” out now with a music video composed entirely of public domain footage, is our fourth preview of Patina after November 2021’s “No Dreams of Fayres,” and February’s “Wound Up Tight” and “Heavens Touch.”

Tallies’ follow-up to their 2019 self-titled debut was produced by Holy Fuck’s Graham Walsh (METZ, Alvvays) and the band’s own Dylan Frankland, and recorded at Palace Sound, Baskitball 4 Life and Candle Recording in Toronto. The record caught the ear of Cocteau Twins’ Simon Raymonde, who signed Tallies to Bella Union, a break the band’s Sarah Cogan calls “a light at the end of a dark tunnel.”

Perhaps the most upbeat Patina single yet, “Hearts Underground” is driven by Cian O’Neill’s pulsing percussion and Frankland’s nimble guitar. Meanwhile, Cogan’s vocal wrestle with “what’s right or deceiving,” striving to strike the delicate balance between protecting another’s heart and burying one’s own underground. An understated Frankland solo punctuates Cogan’s promises to “bend your heart to grow,” the band’s jangle-pop bliss making all those emotional uncertainties feel inviting.

“This song is that little voice that kicks yourself. The voice that says, ‘Why’d you do that?’ In this case, it was about how it holds me back, sometimes for the better,” explains Cogan in a statement. “It’s about self-sabotage. Sometimes you wish this little voice would speak up sooner and not just after the fact. I wrote a song about that little voice that I’ve heard my whole life; it’s a reflection on times when I’ve held back too much or when I wish I’d held back more.”

Tallies currently have 10 U.K. shows on the docket, including four early-May sets at Focus Wales in Wrexham and a May 16 stop in London. We recently caught up with the band at Boise, Idaho’s Treefort Festival, where they recorded their first live Paste session.

Watch the “Hearts Underground” video (dir. Justis Krar) and Tallies’ Paste session below, and find the details of Patina and the band’s tour dates further down.

Patina Tracklist:

1. No Dreams of Fayres

2. Hearts Underground

3. Wound Up Tight

4. Catapult

5. Heavens Touch

6. Special

7. Memento

8. Am I The Man

9. When Your Life is Not Over

Patina Art:

Tallies 2022 Tour Dates:

May

05 – Wrexham, UK @ GlyndwrTV, Focus Wales

05 – Wrexham, UK @ Penny Black Room 2, Focus Wales

06 – Wrexham, UK @ The Parish, Focus Wales

07 – Wrexham, UK @ Penny Black, Focus Wales

08 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

09 – Newcastle, UK @ Bobiks

10 – Hull, UK @ Tower Ballroom 2

11 – Liverpool, UK @ Future Yard Birkenhead

14 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

16 – London, UK @ Old Blue Last