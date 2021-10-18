Rock Hall Announces 2021 Induction Speakers: Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, More

In preparation for the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the Hall has released their initial list of presenters, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and Paul McCartney.

Swift will be inducting Carole King, with McCartney inducting Foo Fighters, Dr. Dre inducting LL Cool J, Drew Barrymore inducting the Go-Go’s and Angela Bassett inducting Tina Turner. Music executive and film producer Clarence Avant will be presented with the Ahmet Ertegun Award by Lionel Richie.

H.E.R., Christina Aguilera, Bryan Adams and Mickey Guyton will be performing Turner’s songs at the ceremony. Hudson and Swift will be performing King’s songs.

This year’s class includes numerous two-time inductees, including King (with Gerry Goffin), Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters, Nirvana) and Tina Turner (with Ike and Tina Turner).

Also being inducted are Jay-Z and Todd Rundgren. Kraftwerk, Gil Scott-Heron and Charley Patton will be honored with an Early Influence Award, while LL Cool J, Bill Preston and Randy Rhoads will receive the Musical Excellence Award.

The Rock Hall induction ceremony takes place on Oct. 30 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, with a simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel. The ceremony will be recorded and aired at a later date on HBO and HBO Max.

In the meantime, listen to a 1995 Foo Fighters performance from the Paste archives below.