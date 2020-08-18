Taylor Swift Shares Folklore Deluxe Version Featuring Bonus Track "The Lakes"

As it turns out, there’s more new Taylor Swift to love.

The singer shared a deluxe version of her new album folklore on Tuesday morning, and the extended tracklist features a bonus track called “the lakes.” You can listen below.

Swift announced the digital deluxe release on social media today. This all follows the July release of folklore, which dropped a mere 24 hours after Swift surprised fans with the announcement. We named folklore the best album of July.

New song “the lakes” was originally listed as a bonus track on the physical deluxe editions of the albums. It follows the same path as its sister songs on folklore: elegant, unfussy, paired-down and mostly acoustic. But it’s wordier than some of the other folklore tracks: “A red rose grew up out of ice frozen ground / With no one around to tweet it,” Swift deadpans. “While I bathe in cliffside pools / With my calamitous love and insurmountable grief.” Hang in there, Taylor!

Again, you can listen to “the lakes” below. Revisit our review of folklore here. Save or stream the deluxe record on your platform of choice here.