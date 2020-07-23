Taylor Swift Announces Surprise New Album Folklore Out Tonight

Surprise! Taylor Swift will release her eighth studio album this very night. Folklore drops at midnight tonight (Thursday) and features Bon Iver and The National’s Aaron Dessner, per Swift’s and The National’s announcements on social media:
Folklore follows Swift’s 2019 album Lover. The album arrives tonight with a music video for the song “Cardigan” shot by Rodrigo Prieto. The song “Exile” features Bon Iver, according to the tracklist (which you can see further down), and Aaron Dessner co-wrote 11 of the 16 songs. Jack Antonoff, who produced Lover, also worked on this album.
Pre-order Folklore right here, and revisit our ranking of Taylor Swift’s songs right here.