Taylor Swift Announces Surprise New Album Folklore Out Tonight

Surprise! Taylor Swift will release her eighth studio album this very night. Folklore drops at midnight tonight (Thursday) and features Bon Iver and The National’s Aaron Dessner, per Swift’s and The National’s announcements on social media:

We are incredibly proud of the collaborative work @taylorswift13 & @aaron_dessner have created together on her new album ‘folklore’, with orchestrations from @bryce_dessner. We can’t wait for you to hear it! https://t.co/EF2fWoe6jC — The National (@TheNational) July 23, 2020

Surprise Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLbpic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

Folklore follows Swift’s 2019 album Lover. The album arrives tonight with a music video for the song “Cardigan” shot by Rodrigo Prieto. The song “Exile” features Bon Iver, according to the tracklist (which you can see further down), and Aaron Dessner co-wrote 11 of the 16 songs. Jack Antonoff, who produced Lover, also worked on this album.

folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CDs & 8 deluxe vinyls available for 1 week Each has unique covers & photos https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLbpic.twitter.com/tG34e0MpgJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

Pre-order Folklore right here, and revisit our ranking of Taylor Swift’s songs right here.