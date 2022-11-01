Taylor Swift Moves Through Her Different "Eras" on New Tour

For the first time in a long, long time, pop icon Taylor Swift has announced that she’s going on tour. The singer/songwriter has been prolific in the pandemic era, having released Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights, and the re-recordings (“Taylor’s Version”) of Fearless and Red, all since the last time she went on the road. The style and genres that this collection of album’s inhabit comprise a vast range, so of course it makes sense that this one is being called her Eras Tour. The poster features photos of her from all different times of her life, so of course it’s hard to pinpoint just what she’ll be performing.

For now, the announcement contains 27 dates in 20 different cities in the U.S., with the promise of a slate of international dates to come soon. Swift is also bringing some impeccable artists along with her as openers, with Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn joining her at various points on tour. She has championed or collaborated with many of these artists in the past, and fanbases often overlap. The prices for the tour are unusually upfront, going as low as $49. The tour will begin in March of 2023 and continue all the way into August.

You can find Swift’s complete list of tour dates below.

Taylor Swift 2023 Tour Dates:

March

18 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

April

01 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

02 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

22 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

28 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May

06 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

19 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

20 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

27 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

June

02 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

03 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium

24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

July

01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium

08 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

22 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium

August

04 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium