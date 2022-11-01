Taylor Swift Moves Through Her Different "Eras" on New Tour

For the first time in a long, long time, pop icon Taylor Swift has announced that she’s going on tour. The singer/songwriter has been prolific in the pandemic era, having released Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights, and the re-recordings (“Taylor’s Version”) of Fearless and Red, all since the last time she went on the road. The style and genres that this collection of album’s inhabit comprise a vast range, so of course it makes sense that this one is being called her Eras Tour. The poster features photos of her from all different times of her life, so of course it’s hard to pinpoint just what she’ll be performing.
For now, the announcement contains 27 dates in 20 different cities in the U.S., with the promise of a slate of international dates to come soon. Swift is also bringing some impeccable artists along with her as openers, with Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn joining her at various points on tour. She has championed or collaborated with many of these artists in the past, and fanbases often overlap. The prices for the tour are unusually upfront, going as low as $49. The tour will begin in March of 2023 and continue all the way into August.
You can find Swift’s complete list of tour dates below.
Taylor Swift 2023 Tour Dates:
March
18 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
April
01 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
02 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
22 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
28 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May
06 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
19 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
20 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
27 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
June
02 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
03 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium
24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
July
01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium
08 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
22 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium
August
04 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium