The Antlers Release Surprise EP, Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Following 2014’s Familiars, beloved indie duo The Antlers went on a seven-year hiatus from releasing music, breaking out of it with Green to Gold earlier this year. Today (Nov. 16), the band surprised-released Losing Light, featuring reimaginations of four tracks from their latest album.
Across the EP, lo-fi guitar plucks are morphed into ambient washes of sound and haunting echoes of vocals. The Antlers’ gentle acoustics brush against light electronics for an immersive sound that expands their experimentation further.
Speaking on the inspiration for the EP, Peter Silberman said:
How would these songs sound if they were being reconstituted from memory fifty years from now, after decades of technological evolution, alongside analog and digital degradation? I began to consider how we reconstruct the past once we’re many years removed from it, with only scattered, decaying artifacts to reference.
The pair have also announced a 2022 tour across Europe and North America. Prior to this, they embarked on a sold-out tour commemorating the 10-year anniversary of Hospice in 2019, which eventually kickstarted vocalist Silberman’s desire to make new music following numerous health concerns. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. local time.
Listen to Losing Light or stream on your preferred platform here. You can purchase tickets for their tour here.
The Antlers 2022 Tour Dates:
March
25 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
27 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
28 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktykrykan
29 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet
30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremem Teater
April
01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Old Hall
02 – Maastricht, NL @ Muziekgieterij
03 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
05 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
06 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
08 – Dublin, IR @ Academy
09 – Limerick, IR @ Dolans
11 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla?
12 – Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Room
14 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
15 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
May
03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
06- Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
07 – Washington DC @ Capital Turnaround
08 – Durham, NC @ Hayti Center
09 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
10 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
12 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub
13 – Dallas, TX @ The Texas Theatre
14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
18 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
20 – Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church
21 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
23 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
24 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
27 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café
31 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
June
02 – Detroit, MI @ El Club?
03 – Toronto, Ontario @ Great Hall
04 – Montreal, Quebec @ L’Astral
05 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair