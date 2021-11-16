The Antlers Release Surprise EP, Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Following 2014’s Familiars, beloved indie duo The Antlers went on a seven-year hiatus from releasing music, breaking out of it with Green to Gold earlier this year. Today (Nov. 16), the band surprised-released Losing Light, featuring reimaginations of four tracks from their latest album.

Across the EP, lo-fi guitar plucks are morphed into ambient washes of sound and haunting echoes of vocals. The Antlers’ gentle acoustics brush against light electronics for an immersive sound that expands their experimentation further.

Speaking on the inspiration for the EP, Peter Silberman said:

How would these songs sound if they were being reconstituted from memory fifty years from now, after decades of technological evolution, alongside analog and digital degradation? I began to consider how we reconstruct the past once we’re many years removed from it, with only scattered, decaying artifacts to reference.

The pair have also announced a 2022 tour across Europe and North America. Prior to this, they embarked on a sold-out tour commemorating the 10-year anniversary of Hospice in 2019, which eventually kickstarted vocalist Silberman’s desire to make new music following numerous health concerns. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. local time.

Below, listen to Losing Light. Keep scrolling to revisit The Antlers' Daytrotter performance of "Shiva" and their complete tour dates.

The Antlers 2022 Tour Dates:

March

25 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

27 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

28 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktykrykan

29 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet

30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremem Teater

April

01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Old Hall

02 – Maastricht, NL @ Muziekgieterij

03 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

05 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

06 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

08 – Dublin, IR @ Academy

09 – Limerick, IR @ Dolans

11 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla?

12 – Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Room

14 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

15 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

May

03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

06- Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

07 – Washington DC @ Capital Turnaround

08 – Durham, NC @ Hayti Center

09 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

10 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

12 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

13 – Dallas, TX @ The Texas Theatre

14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

18 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

20 – Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church

21 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

23 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

24 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

27 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

31 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

June

02 – Detroit, MI @ El Club?

03 – Toronto, Ontario @ Great Hall

04 – Montreal, Quebec @ L’Astral

05 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair