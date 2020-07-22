The Avalanches Share Two New Singles

Today, Australian electronic outfit The Avalanches have shared a pair of new singles off of their forthcoming album released alongside stunning visuals. The first of the singles, “Wherever You Go,” featuring Jamie XX, Neneh Cherry and CLYPSO, opens with a sample from The Voyager Golden Record, a disk sent into space in 1977 to portray life on Earth through music. Accompanied by an ethereal visualizer, the track offers a sliver of hope in the face of “the whole damn world incinerating” (as said in a statement from the band). The second single, “Reflecting Light,” featuring Sananda Maitreya and sampling Vashti Bunyan’s debut 1970 album Glow Worms, is equally as otherworldly, the accompanying visual guiding the listener through a neon astral dreamscape.

The Avalanches released their first new music since their 2016 LP Wildflower in January with the single “We Will Always Love You” featuring Blood Orange, followed by “Running Red Lights” featuring Rivers Cuomo & Pink Siifu.

Check out both visualizers below: