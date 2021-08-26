The Beatles Announce Let It Be Reissue

European art-pop band The Beatles have announced a new reissue of their famous final album Let It Be. Arriving Oct. 15, the album comes in a variety of special editions, including a “super deluxe” reissue that includes 27 previously unheard session recordings, a four-track EP and a 14-track “Get Back” mix of the record compiled by engineer Glyn Johns in 1969. The album is available for preorder now.

Physical copies of the “super deluxe” edition include The Beatles: Get Back, a hardcover book featuring images of the band during the recording process. Paul McCartney writes in the foreword of the book:

I had always thought the original film Let It Be was pretty sad as it dealt with the break-up of our band, but the new film shows the camaraderie and love the four of us had between us. It also shows the wonderful times we had together, and combined with the newly remastered Let It Be album, stands as a powerful reminder of this time. It’s how I want to remember The Beatles.

The Let It Be reissue will be available as a “super deluxe” 5xCD and Blu-ray set, a “super deluxe” 4xLP + 12” EP vinyl set, deluxe 2xCD, standard CD, limited-edition picture disc and standard 1xLP vinyl, as well as being available on streaming services and digital providers. Three songs from the reissue—”Let It Be (2021 Stereo Mix),” “Don’t Let Me Down (First Rooftop Performance)” and “For You Blue (Get Back LP Mix)”—have been released today (Aug. 26). Check out the album’s trailer, as well as the newest mix of “For You Blue” below, and revisit our list of the 10 Best Forgotten Beatles Songs here. You can preorder their new reissue here.