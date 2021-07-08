Exclusive: Watch The Black Crowes Perform "Remedy" in New Concert Film

The Coda Collection has been steadily releasing incredible exclusive content for music lovers everywhere with their impressive array of concert films and documentaries. Today (July 9), The Black Crowes have teamed up with The Coda Collection to premiere Brothers of a Feather, a film that captures brothers Chris and Rich Robinson reuniting for an intimate, sold-out 2020 show in San Francisco right before the pandemic caused shutdowns that disrupted the music industry.

The most recent reunion that is showcased in Brothers of a Feather marks the first time the brothers came together as The Black Crowes since the group’s split in 2015. The reconciliation also spawned a 46-date tour which has been rescheduled for this year.

In addition to the film, The Coda Collection has also obtained Live at Landgraaf 1993, which showcases the band’s European debut at the Pinkpop festival after the release of their landmark album Shake Your Money Maker. Also available to stream is 1996’s Amsterdam Sessions, filmed at a Holland recording studio which highlights the band’s third and fourth albums America and Three Snakes and One Charm, respectively.

Below, watch The Black Crowes perform a stunning acoustic rendition of “Remedy” from Brothers of a Feather in a Paste exclusive premiere, and scroll further down to listen to a 1990 performance of “Twice As Hard” from the Paste archives. You can watch all three Black Crowes films now through The Coda Collection via Amazon Prime.