The Black Keys Announce 10th Anniversary Brothers Reissue

The Black Keys have announced a deluxe 10th anniversary reissue of their Grammy-winning sixth studio album, Brothers. The reissue will arrive on Dec. 18 in the United States, and Jan. 1, 2021, worldwide via Nonesuch Records. It will be available in three different formats: CD, 2xLP, and a 7” box set.

In addition to the remastered album, the deluxe edition will include a 60-page booklet with archival photos, new liner notes written by David Fricke, a limited-edition poster, and three bonus singles: “Keep My Name Outta Your Mouth,” “Black Mud Part II” and “Chop and Change.”

Per a press release, Brothers (Deluxe Remastered Anniversary Edition) is “the first in an annual series of archival releases from the band,” so stay tuned for further updates on that front.

Last year, the band released their ninth studio album, “Let’s Rock.” Read Paste’s review of the album here.

Watch The Black Keys’ promotional clip for the Brothers Deluxe Remastered 10th Anniversary Edition below. You can preorder the reissue here.