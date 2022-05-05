The Chats Announce New Album, Share “6L GTR” Video

The Chats are coming out swinging on their second album: GET FUCKED, coming Aug. 19 on the band’s own Bargain Bin Records, follows the Australian pub-punk trio’s pre-Covid 2020 debut High Risk Behaviour, and its announcement is accompanied by the video for their latest single, album opener “6L GTR.”
Our second preview of the band’s sophomore album after March’s “Struck by Lightning,” “6L GTR” is as rip-roaring as the sports car it shares a name with. New member Josh Hardy (who replaced founding guitarist Josh Price in late 2020) floors it via hard-charging power chords (and, later, an incendiary solo), backed by Matt Boggis’ twitchy drums. Meanwhile, vocalist and bassist Eamon Sandwith assumes the perspective of a joyrider whose car is their entire personality: “Don’t need a big flash, fancy car / Just need a six-liter GTR,” he snarls repeatedly, until The Chats skid to a stop.
“6L GTR” was inspired by Sandwith seeing its title on a license plate in an airport parking garage: “I don’t even know if the car itself was actually a six-liter GTR or anything,” he says in a statement. “To be honest with you, I don’t even know what a car like that would look like! I can’t drive! That was the thing, we were just trying to get into this dude’s head.”
The track’s video was made by animator and illustrator Marco Imov, who recalls, “They hinted that it would be cool if instead of being directly about the car, it should be about the band wanting the car. From there it kind of wrote itself down.”
The Chats are currently on a North American tour, with a show in Boston tonight (May 5), followed by stops in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle and Portland. They’ll head to the E.U. in late June and into early July.
Check out the “6L GTR” video and the details of GET FUCKED below, along with the band’s tour dates.
GET FUCKED Tracklist:
01. 6L GTR
02. Struck By Lightning
03. Boggo Road
04. Southport Superman
05. Panic Attack
06. Ticket Inspector
07. The Price of Smokes
08. Dead on Site
09. Paid Late
10. I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane
11. Out On The Street
12. Emperor of the Beach
13. Getting Better
GET FUCKED Art:
The Chats Tour Dates:
May
05 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
06 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Fillmore – SOLD OUT
10 – Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques
11 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground – SOLD OUT
12 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop – SOLD OUT
13 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
14 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
15 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall – SOLD OUT
17 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
18 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
20 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre – SOLD OUT
22 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville 2022
25 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon – SOLD OUT
26 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
27 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre – SOLD OUT
June
27 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
28 – Brussels, BE @ La Botanique
July
01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022
04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
05 – Berlin, DE @ SO36
06 – Hamburg, DE @ Moltow Backyard
07 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude
22 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Showground
29 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes
October
08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival