Exclusive: The Family Crest Shares Video for Lead Single "Pride"

The Family Crest have shared the first single (and its accompanying video) from their forthcoming album The War: Act II exclusively via Paste. The album is due out in early 2021, and it serves as the follow-up to 2018’s The War: Act I.

“Pride” is an incredible first glimpse of the band’s new work, blending uplifting indie rock with saxophones, violins and other orchestral instrumentation. The song’s video finds them performing in a desert as colorful smoke bombs explode around them. By the end, the group’s once all-black attire is caked in thick rainbow dust.

Director Kara Lancaster said of the “Pride” music video:

This music video represents something important to me, as it’s my first directorial project that’s dropped since I came out as transgender. There’s such a long process of exploration and self-discovery that every closeted person must go through and this first release under my true name is a very emotional and proud part of the journey.

“Pride” is only available to stream on Playlist For Progress, a platform where listeners can donate to voter rights organizations to unlock new music. After election day (Nov. 3), “Pride” will be added to traditional streaming platforms.

Watch the video for “Pride” below, and keep scrolling to watch the band’s 2017 Paste Studio session.