The Front Bottoms Announce New Album In Sickness & In Flames, Release New Single

New Jersey’s folky-emo sweethearts The Front Bottoms are back with another endearing single, “montgomery forever,” along with an announcement of their new album In Sickness & In Flames, out Aug. 21 via Fueled by Ramen.
Following “everyone blooms” and “camouflage,” this song is another lowercase, wholesome gem that recalls the band’s earlier days, like their self-titled or Talon of the Hawk.
Preorder In Sickness & In Flames here, and listen to “montgomery forever” below. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.
01. everyone blooms
02. camouflage
03. jerk
04. the truth
05. montgomery forever
06. the hard way
07. leaf pile
08. new song d
09. Fairbanks, Alaska
10. love at first sight
11. bus beat
12. make way