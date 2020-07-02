The Front Bottoms Announce New Album In Sickness & In Flames, Release New Single

By Danielle Chelosky  |  July 3, 2020  |  9:00am
Photo by Mark Jaworski Music News The Front Bottoms
The Front Bottoms Announce New Album <i>In Sickness & In Flames</i>, Release New Single

New Jersey’s folky-emo sweethearts The Front Bottoms are back with another endearing single, “montgomery forever,” along with an announcement of their new album In Sickness & In Flames, out Aug. 21 via Fueled by Ramen.

Following “everyone blooms” and “camouflage,” this song is another lowercase, wholesome gem that recalls the band’s earlier days, like their self-titled or Talon of the Hawk.

Preorder In Sickness & In Flames here, and listen to “montgomery forever” below. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.

In Sickness & In Flames Album Artwork:

thefrontbottoms_isif.jpg

In Sickness & In Flames Tracklist:

01. everyone blooms
02. camouflage
03. jerk
04. the truth
05. montgomery forever
06. the hard way
07. leaf pile
08. new song d
09. Fairbanks, Alaska
10. love at first sight
11. bus beat
12. make way

