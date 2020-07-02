The Front Bottoms Announce New Album In Sickness & In Flames, Release New Single

New Jersey’s folky-emo sweethearts The Front Bottoms are back with another endearing single, “montgomery forever,” along with an announcement of their new album In Sickness & In Flames, out Aug. 21 via Fueled by Ramen.

Following “everyone blooms” and “camouflage,” this song is another lowercase, wholesome gem that recalls the band’s earlier days, like their self-titled or Talon of the Hawk.

Preorder In Sickness & In Flames here, and listen to “montgomery forever” below. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.

01. everyone blooms

02. camouflage

03. jerk

04. the truth

05. montgomery forever

06. the hard way

07. leaf pile

08. new song d

09. Fairbanks, Alaska

10. love at first sight

11. bus beat

12. make way