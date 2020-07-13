The Go! Team Share '80s-Inspired Track "Cookie Scene"

The Go! Team have released a new single, “Cookie Scene,” featuring Chicago’s IndigoYaj. The group has a 7” arriving Sept. 11, with another track, “Free Breakfast Program.”

Ian Parton says of the track:

The stripped back swinging percussion of ‘Iko Iko’ by the Dixie Cups and the loud crunchy shaker in Salt-n-Pepa’s ‘Push It’ were both inspirations and I’ve always loved the way Bollywood or William Onyeabor songs would have random laser beams and electro toms popping up. I wanted to mix the street corner with the intergalactic, to take Detroit to outer space.

It’s clear that “Cookie Scene” grabs influence from a bunch of different old-school artists, and it makes for a fun anthem. The music video amplifies this vibe, displaying ’80s visuals on a VHS tape-inspired screen.

Watch the video for “Cookie Scene” below: