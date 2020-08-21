Stream The Killers' New Album Imploding The Mirage

Three years after the release of Wonderful, Wonderful, indie rockers The Killers have returned with a new, and arguably great, album Imploding The Mirage.

The album draws back to lead singer Brandon Flowers’ Americana and new wave influences, combined with larger-than-life choruses on singles like “Caution” and “My Own Soul’s Warning,” which sound ready to fill a stadium setting.

Imploding The Mirage also features three collaborations on the album, the most from The Killers on a standard LP, including k.d. lang, Weyes Blood and Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham.

The Killers are set to tour the album in Europe next year with Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers on select dates. Stream The Killers’ Imploding The Mirage here. Watch a new video for “My Soul’s Own Warning,” which premiered today along with the album, below. Keep scrolling for The Killers’ tour dates.

The Killers Tour Dates:

May 2021

25 – Doncaster, England @ Keepmoat Stadium

27 – Bristol, England @ Ashton Gate Stadium

29 – Coventry, England @ Ricoh Stadium

31 – Southampton, England @ St. Mary’s Stadium

June 2021

2 – Norwich, England @ Carrow Road Stadium

4 – London, England @ Emirates Stadium

5 – London, England @ Emirates Stadium

8 – Falkirk, Scotland @ The Falkirk Stadium

10 – Middlesbrough, England @ Riverside Stadium

12 – Manchester, England @ Emirates Old Trafford

15 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle

16 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle