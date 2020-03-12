The Killers Share New Single from Forthcoming Album Imploding the Mirage, Announce World Tour

The Killers have announced a world tour in support of their forthcoming album, Imploding The Mirage, which is set for release on May 29. The band also released a single, “Caution,” from the album. Imploding The Mirage will be the group’s sixth studio album, and will include features from Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel (War On Drugs), Blake Mills and Lucius.

The album was recorded in Los Angeles, making it The Killers’ first project recorded outside of their native Las Vegas. The physical transitions occurring within the group are evident in their lyrics. Brandon Flowers moved his family from Las Vegas to Utah before recording, and the move seems fresh on his mind: “I’m throwin’ caution, what’s it gonna be, tonight the winds of change are comin’ over me / If I don’t get out, out of this town, I just might be the one who burns it down,” he sings. If Wonderful Wonderful was a love letter of sorts, Imploding The Mirage is the light, free feeling after carrying a burden for too long. You’ve worked through stormy transitions, but you’re stronger now, and everything will be OK.

Listen to “Caution” below, and check further down for a tour date near you. Imploding The Mirage is set for release May 29.

The Killers Tour Dates:

May

26 – Donacaster, U.K. @ Keepmoat Stadium ~~

28 – Falkirk, Scotland, U.K. @ The Falkirk Stadium ~~

30 – Manchester, U.K. @ Emirates Old Trafford ~~ SOLD OUT

June

01 – Norwich, U.K. @ Carrow Road Stadium ~~ SOLD OUT

03 – Southampton, U.K. @ St. Mary’s Stadium ~~ SOLD OUT

05 – London, U.K. @ Emirates Stadium ^^

06 – London, U.K. @ Emirates Stadium ^^ SOLD OUT

07 – Bristol, U.K. @ Ashton Gate Stadium ## SOLD OUT

08 – Coventry, U.K. @ Ricoh Stadium ## SOLD OUT

13 – Middlesbrough, U.K. @ Riverside Stadium ## SOLD OUT

16 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle ^^ SOLD OUT

17 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle ^^ SOLD OUT

19 – Scheessel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival

20 – Neuhausen, Germany @ Southside Festival

21 – Werchter, Belgium @ TW Classic

23 – Zagreb, Croatia @ InMusic Festival

27 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza (Stockholm)

July

06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome &&

07 – Boulogne-Billancourt, France @ La Seine Musicale &&

09 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

10 – Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival

12 – Milan, Italy @ Milano Summer Festival

13 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

16 – Ostrava, Czech Republic @ Colours of Ostrava Festival

18 – Moscow, Russia @ Park Live Festival

August

18 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center ++

19 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena ++

21 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena ++

22 – George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre ++

23 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center ++

25 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center ++

26 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena ++

28 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena ++

29 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ @ Banc of California Stadium ++

30 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena ++

September

10 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center ++

11 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena ++

12 – Austin, Texas @ Frank Erwin Center ++

15 – Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena ++

16 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center ++

18 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena ++

19 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena ++

20 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena ++

22 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center ++

23 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center ++

25 – Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena ++

26 – Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre ++

27 – Verona, N.Y. @ Turning Stone Event Center ++

29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center ++

October

01 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden ++

02 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square GardenN ++

03 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena ++

05 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden ++

06 – University Park, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center ++

08 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center ++

09 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse ++

10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena ++

November

11 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

14 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

18 – Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena

21 – Melbourne, Australia @ AAMI Park

29 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

December

01 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey

02 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey

04 – Zapopan, Mexico @ Estadio 3 De Marzo

The Killers will be joined by the following special guests — Blossoms (dates marked ~~), Sam Fender (dates marked ^^) and Manic Street Preachers (dates marked ##) in the UK; Johnny Marr (dates marked ++) in the U.S. and Canada; Orville Peck supports on select dates in Europe (marked with &&).