Exclusive: Chicago Art Rockers The Knees Share New Single "Itch"

Chicago art rockers The Knees have shared “Itch,” a new track from their forthcoming debut EP Posture, out this Friday (Aug. 28) via Born Yesterday Records. “Itch” follows the previously released single “Speaking in the Back Seat.” Listen to their new track exclusively via Paste below.

“Itch” is driven by tempo-shifting, jangly guitars, which give the track both a chiming zip and transfixing drone. It’s got a bouncy post-punk side and a potent art rock one. “I’ve got an itch / I wanna scratch it / I’ve got an itch / It’s problematic,” they sing over the minimalistic, yet stimulating guitar interplay.

“‘Itch’ started as an aimless six minute idea, and quickly became leaner as we trimmed down repeating phrases we felt weren’t essential,” the band says of the new song. “It’s been our set opener for a while now, so naturally fit as the opening track.”

The four-track EP was recorded at Treehouse Records in Chicago with Twin Peaks’ Cadien Lake James and mastered by Greg Obis. Singer/guitarist David Miller was the main songwriter for The Knees’ previous releases, but this new EP was a joint effort. Davis Connors (drums), Ben Goldman (bass) and Wilson Brehmer (guitar/vocals) round out the lineup.

Listen to “Itch” exclusively via Paste below, and preorder the EP here.