The Linda Lindas Sign To Epitaph Records

Last week, punk quartet The Linda Lindas went viral with their performance of “Racist, Sexist Boy” at the Los Angeles Public Library. Thursday, the band announced that they’ve signed with Epitaph Records and that new original music is on the way. The band—made up of Asian-American and Latinx girls aged 10-16—was actually approached by the label before their performance caught the public eye, due to several high-profile opening appearances for artists like Bikini Kill and Alice Bag.

Of their success, 13-year-old bassist and vocalist Eloise says, “We knew the song would get a good reaction, but we never imagined this. Even though we started the band for fun, now it feels we can actually make a difference with what we’re doing.”

The Linda Lindas are set to make their first TV appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 3. Below, revisit their viral performance from earlier this month.