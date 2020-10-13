The Mountain Goats Share New Song "Picture of My Dress"

The Mountain Goats returned today to share a new song, “Picture of My Dress,” from their forthcoming album Getting Into Knives, out Oct. 23.

“Picture of My Dress” is a hybrid pop-folk song that spins hypnotic tales of “truck stops in New Mexico.” Although, the song itself was created from a social media post from poet Maggie Smith and sessions in Memphis’ Sam Phillips Studio.

The band is also playing two full online concerts as The Jordan Lake Sessions on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 starting at 9 p.m. ET, with tickets available here.

Listen to The Mountain Goats’ new song “Picture of My Dress” below. Further down, watch a full Mountain Goats concert from 2009 via the Paste vault.