The New Pornographers Sign with Merge, Announce New Album

The Canadian indie-rock band The New Pornographers have graced the new year with a new single, “Really Really Light,” the first single from their upcoming album Continue as a Guest, set to release on March 31 with Merge Records.

“Really Really Light” is a refashioning of a cutting-room-floor track co-written by Dan Bejar (Destroyer.) The songwriter is known for his contributions to the band’s critically acclaimed album Twin Cinema with three songs, and subsequent time on tour with the band for the majority of that year. The single has a classic feel to it, drawing inspiration from artists like Jeff Lynne and Tom Petty.

Watch the video for the new single:

A.C. Newman began work on Continue as a Guest over the course of a year after the band had just finished touring behind 2019’s In The Morse Code Of Brake Lights. The album covers themes of isolation, mundane feelings of everyday life and being chronically online amidst the pandemic. The 10-track record is produced by Newman and features fellow bandmates Neko Case, Kathryn Calder, John Collins, Todd Fancey and Joe Seiders as well as contributions from saxophonist Zach Djanikian.

The New Pornographers are set to tour the U.S. with support from Wild Pink. Pre-sale begins Tuesday, January 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Sign up for the pre-sale code here. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

Continue as a Guest Tracklist:

1. Really Really Light

2. Pontius Pilate’s Home Movies

3. Cat and Mouse with the Light

4. Last and Beautiful

5. Continue as a Guest

6. Bottle Episodes

7. Marie and the Undersea

8. Angelcover

9. Firework in the Falling Snow

10. Wish Automatic Suite

April

19 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

21 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

23 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

25 – Austin, TX @ Paramount

26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

27 – St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Concert Hall

28 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

29 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

30 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

May

3 – St. Paul, MN @ The Fitzgerald

4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

5 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

6 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall

9 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

12 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth

13 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

14 – Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater

15 – Boston, MA @ Royale

17 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

21 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

