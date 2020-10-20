The Outfield's Tony Lewis Dead at 62

Tony Lewis, lead singer and bassist of the English new wave and power pop band The Outfield, has died at age 62. According to a statement, his passing was unexpected, and the cause of death has not been revealed.

The Outfield are best known for their 1980s hit “Your Love,” taken from their 1985 debut album Play Deep, which peaked at number nine on the U.S. album charts and has since went three times platinum. The album also boasted hits like “Say It Isn’t So,” “All the Love” and “Everytime You Cry.” The band, who originally formed as The Baseball Boys in London’s East End, released nine albums before splitting in 2014 after the death of original member and guitarist John Spinks.

Lewis released his debut solo album Out Of the Darkness in 2018, followed by an EP, including track-by-track commentary, titled The Acoustic Sessions earlier this year.

Listen to The Outfield perform “Your Love” and “All the Love” live in 1986 below via the Paste archives.