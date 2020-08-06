The Rolling Stones Premiere "Scarlet" Video Starring Paul Mescal

The Rolling Stones have released a music video for the song, “Scarlet,” and it features the rising Normal People star Paul Mescal.

The unhinged video was shot at the iconic Claridge hotel in London. The track “Scarlet” has guests like Jimmy Page and Rick Grech, and it was just released for the first time on July 22. It will be included on the box set and deluxe CD and vinyl editions of the forthcoming multi-format release of the 1973 classic Goats Head Soup.

Pre-order the set here. Watch the video for “Scarlet” below. Further down, revisit a 1978 Rolling Stones show via the Paste archives.