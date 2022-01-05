Listen to The Smile's Debut Single, "You Will Never Work In Television Again"

The first true supergroup of 2022 has reared its head: Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner have released their debut single as The Smile, the nervy, Nigel Godrich-produced rocker “You Will Never Work In Television Again.” The track is accompanied by a lyric video (dir. Duncan Loudon), in which Yorke’s words are cleverly displayed on a TV teleprompter. (“I’m Thom Yorke?”)

The Smile formed last spring, debuting at May 2021 Glastonbury livestreaming event Live At Worthy Farm, where they performed “You Will Never Work In Television Again” for the first time. And there’s more where that song came from: The band teased a full-length album on Tuesday, revealing, “The Smile album is at the track-listing stage (6227020800 possible song orders).” Better mathematicians than us have deduced that means 13 tracks.

In addition to their debut release, The Smile have also announced three livestreaming shows in the round, all set to take place in a 24-hour period, at Magazine London on Jan. 29-30. The performances “bring together a live show, a livestream and a cinematic film,” as a press release explains, with Paul Dugdale (The Rolling Stones, Adele, Paul McCartney) directing and Driift producing.

Livestreaming ticketholders will have unlimited on-demand access to the shows for 48 hours from 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 30. All tickets go on sale Jan. 7 at 4 a.m. ET. You can get live tickets here and livestreaming tickets here.

Listen to “You Will Never Work in Television Again” below, plus a 1995 Radiohead performance from the Paste archives, and see The Smile’s London livestream schedule further down.

BROADCAST #1: London – 8pm Sat. / New York – 3pm Sat. / Los Angeles – 12pm Sat. / Sydney – 7am Sun. / Tokyo – 5am Sun.

BROADCAST #2: London – 1am Sun. / New York – 8pm Sat. / Los Angeles – 5pm Sat. / Sydney – 12pm Sun. / Tokyo – 10am Sun.

BROADCAST #3: London – 11am Sun. / New York – 6am Sun. / Los Angeles – 3am Sun. / Sydney – 10pm Sun. / Tokyo – 8pm Sun.