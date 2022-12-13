The Smile Announce Surprise Live Album Out Tomorrow

One last early holiday gift before things get put to rest for a couple weeks—the Smile have announced a live album, out tomorrow, Dec. 14. The band, made up of Tom Skinner and Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, made their debut just this May, with the full-length A Light for Attracting Attention. Since then, they’ve released a handful of music videos, and stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The new album, The Smile (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022) promises seven tracks, all recorded at the festival. But wait, there’s more—the band will also broadcast a film of the LP’s performed tracks, including one non-live album cut, “Bending Hectic.” The video won’t be streaming for long; it’ll be up for a quick 48 hours on the band’s Youtube channel starting Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 3:00 pm.

You can find the album art and full tracklist below.

The Smile (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022) Tracklist:

01. Pana-vision (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

02. Thin Thing (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

03. The Opposite (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

04. Speech Bubbles (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

05. Free in the Knowledge / A Hairdryer (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

06. The Smoke (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

07. You Will Never Work in Television Again (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

The Smile (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022) Cover Art: