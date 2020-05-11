Hear The Style Council Perform Live on This Day in 1984

Some argue The Style Council were Paul Weller’s finest project. The former Jam frontman and accomplished solo musician isn’t necessarily best known for his ’80s soul group, but the outfit undeniably spawned some of the greatest songs of his career. The band, rounded out by keyboardist Mick Talbot, vocalist Dee C. Lee and drummer Steve White, were behind classic songs like “Walls Come Tumbling Down,” “You’re The Best Thing,” “Shout to the Top” and more.

Read: Paul Weller—The Modfather Refuses to Quit

On this day in 1984, The Style Council performed in New York City to promote the release of their debut album Cafe Bleu (or as it was released in the U.S., My Ever Changing Moods). Hear the band perform two songs from the album—“Long Hot Summer” and “My Ever Changing Moods”—plus a highlight from their debut EP Introducing The Style Council—“Speak Like a Child.”

Earlier this month, Weller unveiled “Village,” the latest single from his forthcoming solo album On Sunset, out on June 19 via Verve Forecast. Listen to the song here, which coincidently takes cues from his Style Council days.

Hear Paul Weller perform with The Style Council in 1984 via the Paste vault below.