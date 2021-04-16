Secretly Canadian Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Reissues, New Songs, Homelessness Initiative

Secretly Canadian, the independent label based out of Bloomington, Indiana, have announced their plans for their 25th anniversary, starting with a first set of SC25 Editions, a collection of 12 classic titles reissued as limited-edition LPs with exclusive color variants and essays from artists. The first run includes The War On Drugs’ Wagonwheel Blues and Whitney’s Light Upon the Lake, to be released June 4.

In addition to the reissues is SC25 Singles, a series of 25 rare, unreleased and new songs from various artists both on and off the Secretly Canadian roster. The first two singles, Stella Donnelly’s cover of Jen Lekman’s “If I Could Cry (it would feel like this)” and Porridge Radio’s reimagining of “Wet Road” by Scout Niblett, is out today (April 16), with future songs being released digitally over the course of the year.

The label has more plans for their massive anniversary celebration, to be announced over the coming weeks, all for the collective goal to raise $250,000 for New Hope For Families, an organization that allows families to find shelter together instead of being separated by gender and denied housing due to sexual orientation or gender identity. All profits from both SC25 Editions and SC25 Singles will go directly to New Hope For Families.

Watch the announcement to kick off the yearlong celebration below and check out more details here. Keep scrolling to listen to the Stella Donnelly and Porridge Radio covers (or stream them here), and watch The War On Drugs perform “Arms Like Boulders” off Wagonwheel Blues at Daytrotter.