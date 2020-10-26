These New Puritans Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Hidden, Share Video For “We Want War [Drums]”

These New Puritans announced a 10-year anniversary reissue of their second album Hidden, which will be available on deluxe pink vinyl, standard vinyl and digital editions. Hidden [MMXX], out on Dec. 4 via Domino, includes new and unreleased material as well as live recordings from the Hidden sessions.

Today, These New Puritans have also shared a digital exclusive version of “We Want War [Drums]” alongside its music video.

On release day, the band will perform a livestream show for those who pre-order the deluxe vinyl edition. The livestream will feature original TNP member Thomas Hein, pianist Maria Chiara Argitio and legendary composer Henry Dagg.

Watch the “We Want War [Drums]” video below, and pre-order Hidden [MMXX] here. Keep scrolling for the album artwork and tracklist.



Disc 1

01. Time Xone

02. We Want War

03. Three Thousand

04. Hologram

05. Attack Music

06. Fire-Power

07. Orion

08. Canticle

09. Drum Courts-Where Corals Lie

10. White Chords

11. 5

Disc 2

12. Hologram Pianos

13. We Want War Brass & Woodwind

14. 5 Mallets

15. Hologram Chamber Mix

16. Drum Courts Hidden Live Paris

17. Irreversible­­-En Papier Hidden Live Berlin