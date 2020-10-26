These New Puritans Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Hidden, Share Video For “We Want War [Drums]”

These New Puritans announced a 10-year anniversary reissue of their second album Hidden, which will be available on deluxe pink vinyl, standard vinyl and digital editions. Hidden [MMXX], out on Dec. 4 via Domino, includes new and unreleased material as well as live recordings from the Hidden sessions.
Today, These New Puritans have also shared a digital exclusive version of “We Want War [Drums]” alongside its music video.
On release day, the band will perform a livestream show for those who pre-order the deluxe vinyl edition. The livestream will feature original TNP member Thomas Hein, pianist Maria Chiara Argitio and legendary composer Henry Dagg.
Watch the “We Want War [Drums]” video below, and pre-order Hidden [MMXX] here. Keep scrolling for the album artwork and tracklist.
Disc 1
01. Time Xone
02. We Want War
03. Three Thousand
04. Hologram
05. Attack Music
06. Fire-Power
07. Orion
08. Canticle
09. Drum Courts-Where Corals Lie
10. White Chords
11. 5
Disc 2
12. Hologram Pianos
13. We Want War Brass & Woodwind
14. 5 Mallets
15. Hologram Chamber Mix
16. Drum Courts Hidden Live Paris
17. Irreversible-En Papier Hidden Live Berlin