These New Puritans Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Hidden, Share Video For “We Want War [Drums]”

By Paris Rosenthal  |  October 26, 2020  |  2:05pm
Photo by Angelo Pennetta Music News These New Puritans
Share Tweet Submit Pin
These New Puritans Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of <i>Hidden</i>, Share Video For &#8220;We Want War [Drums]&#8221;

These New Puritans announced a 10-year anniversary reissue of their second album Hidden, which will be available on deluxe pink vinyl, standard vinyl and digital editions. Hidden [MMXX], out on Dec. 4 via Domino, includes new and unreleased material as well as live recordings from the Hidden sessions.

Today, These New Puritans have also shared a digital exclusive version of “We Want War [Drums]” alongside its music video.

On release day, the band will perform a livestream show for those who pre-order the deluxe vinyl edition. The livestream will feature original TNP member Thomas Hein, pianist Maria Chiara Argitio and legendary composer Henry Dagg.

Watch the “We Want War [Drums]” video below, and pre-order Hidden [MMXX] here. Keep scrolling for the album artwork and tracklist.

Hidden [MMXX] Album Artwork:

TheseNewPuritans_HiddenReissue_AlbumArt.jpg

Hidden [MMXX] Tracklist:


Disc 1
01. Time Xone
02. We Want War
03. Three Thousand
04. Hologram
05. Attack Music
06. Fire-Power
07. Orion
08. Canticle
09. Drum Courts-Where Corals Lie
10. White Chords
11. 5

Disc 2
12. Hologram Pianos
13. We Want War Brass & Woodwind
14. 5 Mallets
15. Hologram Chamber Mix
16. Drum Courts Hidden Live Paris
17. Irreversible­­-En Papier Hidden Live Berlin

Tags
Also from These New Puritans
Also in Music