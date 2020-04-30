Thom Yorke Debuts New Song “Plasticine Figures” on Fallon: Watch

Thom Yorke surprised The Tonight Show viewers with a new song on Wednesday evening. The Radiohead frontman debuted a track called “Plasticine Figures” in a short performance streamed from his home, on Jimmy Fallon’s ongoing at-home version of The Tonight Show. Watch the video below.

This is Yorke’s first bit of new music since the release of last summer’s ANIMA, a breathtaking electronica effort that arrived in tandem with a Netflix short film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

The new track follows ANIMA’s mostly bleak mood as Yorke sings lyrics like “Stick a hole where your mouth was / and fill your eyes with rocks.” Now there’s a great new visual to inspire your already batshit quarantine dreams.

Yorke has a Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes tour planned for the fall, but the chances of a concert of that magnitude happening in October seem slim. Alas, time to watch ANIMA for the thousandth time.

Again, you can watch Thom Yorke on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below. Further down, revisit a 1995 Radiohead show via the Paste archives.