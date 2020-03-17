Thundercat Remembers Mac Miller on "Fair Chance," Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B

Thundercat’s forthcoming album It Is What It Is is just around the corner, set for release on April 3 via Brainfeeder. On the heels of second single “Dragonball Durag,” the “king of bass” himself has shared “Fair Chance,” the album’s third single, featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B.

The song scales back the fripperies for which all three acts are known, producing a gentle and mournful track that showcases each of their individual vocal talents. The song is carried by a wistful guitar, uniquely romantic among Thundercat’s mischievous previous work. It sounds much like a reimagining of the works of ‘90s boy groups like Boyz II Men and Jodeci. “Fair Chance” was inspired by Mac Miller’s death, a close friend of his:

This song is about Mac … when he passed it shook the ground for the artist community. Ty’s a strong dude and when he heard the song he knew exactly what it should be. I was there when he recorded it. We talked about what it was, and he did what he felt was right to it, and I love what he did.

You can listen to the track below, as well as see the details of the record. Thundercat’s previously announced tour dates have all been postponed, along with a slew of other dates by fellow artists. Thundercat ensures fans each date will be rescheduled.

It Is What It Is Album Art:

It Is What It Is Tracklist:

01. Lost In Space / Great Scott / 22-26

02. Innerstellar Love

03. I Love Louis Cole (feat. Louis Cole)

04. Black Qualls (feat. Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, & Childish Gambino)

05. Miguel’s Happy Dance

06. How Sway

07. Funny Thing

08. Overseas (feat. Zack Fox)

09. Dragonball Durag

10. How I Feel

11. King Of The Hill

12. Unrequited Love

13. Fair Chance (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B)

14. Existential Dread

15. It Is What It Is (feat. Pedro Martins)