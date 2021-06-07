Thundercat Announces Fall North American Tour

Adding onto the list of artists announcing tour dates after the pandemic cut their album plans short, bassist extraordinaire Thundercat is finally going on tour in support of his acclaimed 2020 album It Is What It Is. Released in April 2020, It Is What It Is served as the perfect smooth companion for the lonely months. Over a year on since its release, Thundercat is ready to bring his electric live show to audiences once again as the world opens up.
The tour will be supported by Compton-based musician Channel Tres, whose blend of techno, house and hip-hop made for his own pandemic album aptly titled I Can’t Go Outside. Thundercat is set to embark on several festival dates this year, including Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, Illinois before bringing along Channel Tres starting Oct. 24 in Orlando, Florida and ending Dec. 5 in Boise, Idaho.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11. Scroll down to see the full tour details and revisit Paste’s list of the best ‘80s-inspired albums of 2020.
Thundercat Tour Dates
July
31 Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival
August
08 – San Francisco, CA @ Stern Grove Festival
26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series
September
12 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
October
24 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
27 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
28 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
30 – Austin, TX @ To Be Announced
31 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
November
02 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
06 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
07 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
11 – Toronto, ON @ History
14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater
16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
20 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas
23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
30 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
December
03 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise