Thundercat Announces Fall North American Tour

Adding onto the list of artists announcing tour dates after the pandemic cut their album plans short, bassist extraordinaire Thundercat is finally going on tour in support of his acclaimed 2020 album It Is What It Is. Released in April 2020, It Is What It Is served as the perfect smooth companion for the lonely months. Over a year on since its release, Thundercat is ready to bring his electric live show to audiences once again as the world opens up.

The tour will be supported by Compton-based musician Channel Tres, whose blend of techno, house and hip-hop made for his own pandemic album aptly titled I Can’t Go Outside. Thundercat is set to embark on several festival dates this year, including Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, Illinois before bringing along Channel Tres starting Oct. 24 in Orlando, Florida and ending Dec. 5 in Boise, Idaho.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11. Scroll down to see the full tour details and revisit Paste’s list of the best ‘80s-inspired albums of 2020.

Thundercat Tour Dates

July

31 Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival

August

08 – San Francisco, CA @ Stern Grove Festival

26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series

September

12 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

October

24 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

27 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

28 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

30 – Austin, TX @ To Be Announced

31 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

November

02 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

06 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

07 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

11 – Toronto, ON @ History

14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater

16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

20 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas

23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

30 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

December

03 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise