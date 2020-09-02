Watch The Video For Thurston Moore's New Song "Siren"

Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore dropped his latest single “Siren,” from the forthcoming record By The Fire, along with a mermaid-themed video.

“Siren” is the third glimpse of the album with a run time of 12 minutes. However, it doesn’t feel too daunting. Instead, the song is as alluring as the oceanic themes it encapsulates, opening on an electric guitar loop. It could provide a killer background soundtrack for whatever you’re doing during the day. Moore’s entrancing vocals kick in around the nine-minute mark after an instrumental shift.

Moore’s upcoming seventh LP contains collaborations including Sonic Youth bandmate Steve Shelley and My Bloody Valentine’s Deb Googe. By The Fire drops on Sept. 25.

“By The Fire is music in flames,” Moore shared in a press release. “2020 is our time for radical change and collective awareness. Taking a cue from Albert Ayler’s ‘music is the healing force of the universe,’ this recording offers songs as flames of rainbow energy, where the power of love becomes our call. These are love songs in a time where creativity is our dignity, our demonstration against the forces of oppression. By The Fire is a gathering, a party of peace — songs in the heat of the moment.”

Watch the music video for Thurston Moore’s new single “Siren” here. Keep scrolling for the By The Fire album art and tracklist.

By The Fire Album Art:

By The Fire Tracklist:

1. Hashish

2. Cantaloupe

3. Breath

4. Siren

5. Calligraphy

6. Locomotives

7. Dreamers Work

8. They Believe In Love [When They Look At You]

9. Venus (instrumental)