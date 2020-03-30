Watch Tierra Whack Riff on Alanis Morissette's "Ironic" on Her New Quarantine-Dedicated Song "Stuck"

Some of us are taking to the COVID-19 quarantine better than others. Given Tierra Whack’s recent tribute to those not coping well on her Twitter, it seems like she might be going a bit stir-crazy herself.

On “Stuck,” Whack sings on top of an instrumental track for Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic,” a guitar tune with which we are all too familiar. “Sick of being stuck in the house, I wanna go out now,” she bemoans, donning a Carol Channing-esque blonde wig and cartoonish, Arthur the Aardvark black-rimmed glasses. “I don’t wanna be trapped inside anymore / What is there to do when you’re just so freakin’ bored!” she yells during the original’s iconic chorus.

Given some of Whack’s other recent tweets, it seems like Morissette might be a current fixation helping her get through the pandemic. We appreciate the goofy attitude during such a serious time, and it’s great to see that Whack hasn’t lost her trademark humor in the last two weeks.

my nails look so bad, ima just keep my hands in my pocket… — Tierra Whack (@TierraWhack) March 30, 2020

Whack has been quiet this year, only appearing on Melanie Martinez’s single “Copy Cat.” Last year, riding the wave of her incredibly versatile album Whack World, she released several non-album singles including “Only Child,” “Wasteland” and “Unemployed,” and appeared on The Lion King’s soundtrack and Flying Lotus’ album Flamagra. Hopefully we can expect Whack to follow up on this momentum with big moves later in 2020, once she’s allowed to leave her house.